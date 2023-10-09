Michael Chiarello Cause of Death? ‘Food Network’ Star Michael Chiarello Dies At 61

Michael Chiarello, 61, passed away a week ago after succumbing to an “acute allergic reaction,” according to a statement from his family. The Food Network star was admitted to the Queen of Valley Medical Centre at the time of his passing and passed away surrounded by his loved ones, according to the statement. According to the statement, Chiarello went into an “allergic reaction” that doctors believe caused his death. Chiarello’s family said that he was in an “allergic state” when he passed away. Chiarello is best known for hosting the popular shows ‘Easy Entertaining’ and ‘NapaStyle’ on the Food Network and ‘Fine Living Network’.

The first show received positive reviews and ran for ten years. During that time, Chiarello won the award for best service show host in 2005. Chiarello was born in Red Buono, California, to Italian-American parents in 1962. He went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 1979 and 1982, respectively, from the Culinary Institute of America. After working at several restaurants in Florida, Chiarello moved back to California and focused on his Napa Valley restaurants. In 2016, two former employees of Chiarello filed two wrongful death lawsuits against him and his Gruppe Chiarello, a chain of restaurants that included the Yountville-based Bottega Ristorante and San Francisco-based Coqueta. Michael Chiarello Cause of Death?

Asja Sever and Catherine Page have alleged that Chiarello, and other management and personnel at Coqueta, contributed to the establishment of an excessively hostile, violent, and sexual atmosphere. Furthermore, a class action lawsuit against the restaurant group was filed, accusing the organization of not paying wages and overtime, as well as coercing employees to share tips with the kitchen personnel. Chiarello has a long history of success as a chef and restaurateur, having owned or managed more than ten restaurants and similar establishments. In addition to his Italian restaurant, Bottega, Coqueta is a Spanish restaurant located in San Francisco’s Pier 5. Before owning Coqueta, Chiarello owned ‘NapaStyle’ in Yountville California, before the store’s closure.