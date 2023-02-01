Michael Dougan Death Reason? Seattle illustrator and Cartoonist Passed Away, Family

It is saddened to hear about the sudden passing of the popular Seattle-based cartoonist Michael Dougan who sadly passed away at the age of 64. Yes, the famous illustrator has gone from this world leaving his family and fans shattered. The death of Michael Dougan has been officially confirmed on the Internet. He was from Seattle and known for his amazing talent that caught the attention of several artists across the world and he helped to change the world of cartoons with his art. If you want to know more about him, keep reading this article and get all the details.

Since the news of Michael Dougan was confirmed, many individuals and popular artists are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to him and giving deep condolences to the family members who lost their beloved member. Michael Dougan was 64 years old. Let us tell you that Michael passed away a week ago. In a Facebook post, Charles R. Cross wrote,” I am saddened to hear about the death of my friend Michael Dougan, who was a contributor to The Rocket, a brilliant cartoonist, illustrator, storyteller, and guy. As part of the process of digitizing The Rocket, this was on my desk two days ago”.

Michael Dougan Death Reason?

Born as Michael Dougan in East Texas and raised to the same before moving to Seattle as a teenager. According to the sources, he began his career after taking a studio on lease on First Avenue for $100 a month in the early 1980s because it was above an adult theatre. In the 1980s, comics and music in Seattle were described by Michael as the ‘underground’ of the entire culture in a 2019 edition of the comics podcast “Subterranean Dispatch”.

He began his comic book debut on the back of my favorite Weirdo issue, no. 17 (Summer 1986, Last Gasp). After this, he began creating several cartoon arts. He gained massive respect and love from the readers of the comics. In 1993, his second and final collection by Dougan was released by Penguin.

Unfortunately, the great artist has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. Many still wonder to know the reason behind his sudden death but officially, it has not been confirmed yet what was the cause of his passing. Maybe, the age-related ailments could be the reason of his passing. Stay tuned with us to know more details here.