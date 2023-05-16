Michael J Fox Delivers His Defintive Verdict on Rumored ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. We have some really disturbing news for all ‘Back to the Future’ fans out there. There will be no reboot for the film and this has been confirmed by Michael J Fox himself in an exclusive interview.

Fox this year in its documentary ‘A Michael J. Fox Movie’ hit the headlines after its release on Apple TV+. The documentary takes viewers through the life and career of Fox and his lifelong struggle with Parkinson’s disease. When the interviewer asked if the ‘Back to the Future’ franchise would ever be rebooted, Fox said, “I don’t think it needs to be rebooted because are you going to clarify something? You’ve got to find a better way.” going to tell the story? I doubt it,” according to Variety. Michael also shared that he is not a ‘fanatic’ and has developed a fairly open-minded attitude towards any new projects. “I’m not a fanatic,” he explained, “do what you want. It’s your movie. I’ve already got paid.”

Michael J Fox Delivers His Defintive Verdict on Rumored

Talking about the reboot, Christopher Lloyd shared that he would definitely love to come back as Doc Brown, but there are conditions. He shared how he would act in a sequel only if the script had the weight of narrating a powerful story. He shared, “I would have loved to do a sequel, but I think Bob Zemeckis and [producer Steven] Spielberg felt they told the story over three episodes,” Lloyd said. “But if someone has a brilliant idea that would justify a fourth film, it can happen. Hardcore fans of the franchise know that ‘Back to the Future’ ended with its third film which was set in the late 1800s. The production gave a great farewell to the stories of lead characters Doc Brown and Marty McFly, but the franchise had a lot of potential to end this way, given the many adventures the story could have had. However, many fans point out that the fourth installment of the film was in the works, but it was not.

When talking about the fourth installment, Fox shared his side of the story, saying, “I’m sure someone has thought about it,” Fox explained. “But I was in the early stages of Parkinson’s at the time, so I don’t know that I wanted to pursue it. Right after ‘Part Three’, there might have been talks about it, but I never got involved.” So, coming to a conclusion ‘Back to the Future’ has already seen its end with the third installment, but if there ever was a chance to bring about a fourth installment, we know that Christopher Lloyd would definitely be up for starring in it. Will jump at the opportunity. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.