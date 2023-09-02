Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Seeks Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker of Many Years

In this article, we are going to talk about Paris Jackson the daughter of Michel Jackon and Debbie Rowe. The breaking news is coming about that she has sought a restraining order against the alleged stalker for many years. She finds herself in the social media controversy. Currently, her news is on the top of the social media headlines and creates huge controversy among the people. This article will help you to learn recent viral news of Paris Jackson. The news is circulating all around the internet and caught much attention from the viewers. If you are interested in knowing more in detail, stay connected with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, Paris Jackson is reportedly seeking a restraining order against a man she accuses of having stalked her for years. She is currently 25 years old. Before talking about her viral news let’s take a look at her profile. Paris Jackson the daughter of Michel Jackson is a famous and well-known American model, actress, and singer. Born on April 3, 1998. She is the 2nd child and only daughter of Debbie Rowe and Michel Jackson. She further, signed a deal with Republic Records in 2020. More information is mentioned below.

Who Is Michael Jackson’s Daughter?

Her first single song is “Let Down” which was released in 2020. She gained much popularity all over the world through her excellent acting and modeling. Further, The daughter of Michel Jackson, Paris is reportedly seeking a restraining order against a man she accuses of having stalked her for years. She said the man made his way up a fence at her home and looked through her windows last week. She is not familiar with an unknown man. The man also sent her messages. But, the man was previously arrested on her property.

On August 23, 2023, the man entered her backyard before accosting and fleeing. After two days, she arrived at court and started her current attempt to secure a restrain the man in question. As per the sources, the unknown man visited her home after she filed a case against him. On that day she was not at home. She further said that the stalker is always present 100 yards away from her whenever she goes somewhere. He follows her with the car and other vehicles. She said she briefly encountered her alleged stalker in June 2018 when he appeared at the recording studio where she was working.