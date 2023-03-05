Michael Rhodes Death Reason? Esteemed Bassist and Nashville Session Musician Passed Away at 69

It is very hard to announce that a very well-known American bass player Michael Rhodes has passed away recently. He was a Bassist and session musician who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 69 on Saturday. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very shocked by his sudden death. It is extremely painful and shocking news for the music community as their loved one has passed away. Now many people are very curious to know about Michael Rhodes and his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Michael Rhodes was a very renowned bassist and session singer and he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2019. He was a very talented and amazing personality who achieved huge success due to his best work. At the age of 11, he prepared himself to play the guitar and he started his career playing professionally before taking up the bass. Later he entered the local rock band Nerve and Tree Publishings house demo band. He achieved huge respect and success in his entire career. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Michael Rhodes Death Reason?

Michael Rhodes was a very famous bassist and session musician who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 69 on 4 March 2023, Saturday morning. A representative for Rhodes announced his death. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very shocked by his sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, Rhodes died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday morning. But still, his cause of death has been not disclosed by his family and friends. As far as we know, he was born on 16 September 1953 in Monroe, Louisiana. He was a very successful person who got many awards for his hits songs including Lee Ann Womack’s I Hope You Dance and Shawn Colvin’s Sunny Came Home. Since his passing news went out many people expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.