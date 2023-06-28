Michael Tenorio Cause of Death? Michael Tenorio Killed Over Seating Dispute

The breaking news is coming that a man lost his life in a massive shooting outside the Theater. This is very shocking news. People are getting shocked after hearing this news. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and getting a lot of attention. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Tenorio. This news is becoming the headline on every social media platform. This news is going viral on the internet and getting much attention. If you are searching for the same so you are on the right page. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a young man lost his life in a massive shooting. The police department also revealed the identity of the victim. Michael Tenorio was the person who died in this shot. He was 52 years old at the time of his death. This incident occurred inside Albuquerque’s Century Rio Theater. He was going to watch Lawrence’s newest romantic comedy film at Century Rio Theater where around 8:50 the massive shooting happened in which he lost his life. This is a piece of unfortunate and heartbreaking news. Continue with this page to learn more.

Michael Tenorio Cause of Death?

Further, the Albuquerque News Journal also announced the identity of the shooter who was involved in this shooting. The shooter’s name is Enrique Padilla. He is 19 years old. He is the shooter who killed 52 years old Michael Tenorio. Now, Enrique Padilla is arrested and sent to the prison. Moreover, Enrique Padilla came with his wife to watch the newest comedy film. His wife’s name is Trina Tenorio. She was not got any injuries. They booked seats 8 and 11 in Row F to watch Lawrence’s newest romantic comedy film.

The shooter and his girlfriend came to the same Theater to watch the movie but both couples started fighting for their seat. The fight escalated too much which caused Michael Tenorio’s death. Padilla throws his popcorn cup at Michael’s wife. After, the movie ends the fight between Michael and Enrique Padilla starts again. They both were showing each other. Then the gunfire started which caused Michael Tenorio’s death. He died on the spot. His dead body was found near the grass. It is not yet known how he got shot. May his soul rest in peace. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.