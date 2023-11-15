Michel Ciment Cause of Death? Legendary French Film Critic Michel Ciment Dies at 85

Today we will share such news with you, after knowing you will also be disappointed. Recent news has revealed that Michel Ciment passed away. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Michel Ciment’s death is becoming increasingly viral and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing the news of Michel Ciment’s death, people started asking questions like when Michel Ciment died. What could have been the reason for Michel Ciment’s death and many other questions? Because of this, we have collected for you every information related to the death of Michel Ciment. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know in depth about the death of Michel Ciment.

Before knowing about the death of Michel Ciment, let us tell you about Michel Ciment. Michel Ciment was a very well-known French film critic and the editor of the cinema magazine. He was born on 26 May 1938 in Paris. He has achieved great heights in his life by playing his roles in French films. He also served as a Chevalier of the Order of Merit, a Chevalier of the Legion of Honour, an Officer in the Order of Arts and Letters, and President of FIPRESCI. People liked his important work of spreading his talent to his audience. But his recent death has made everyone sad, after which everyone seems to be more interested in knowing the news of his death.

Michel Ciment Cause of Death?

After hearing the news of Michel Ciment’s death, this question must be coming to your mind again and again when did Michel Ciment die and what was the reason for his death? However, we also give you the answer to this question. According to the information, it has been revealed that Michel Ciment left this world by breathing his last on 13 November 2023 at the age of 85. Michel Ciment, who contributed to the French film industry for 50 years, remains immortal in the hearts of people even after his death.

Michel Ciment’s death has had a deep impact on his family, but on the other hand, his loved ones and the French film industry are also mourning his death. As far as the question arises about the last rites of Michel Ciment, his family has not yet shared any clear information about it. We pray that God rests the soul of Michel Ciment and gives courage to his family to go through this difficult time. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.