Michelle Mullen Death Reason? Senior Sergeant Michelle Mullen Dies In Skydiving Accident

Brisbane Police Department is mourning the passing of their “well-respect police officer and a friend to many”, Senior Sergeant Michelle Mullen who sadly passed away. Yes, a Queensland Police Officer identified as Michelle Mullen was killed in an awful indoor skydiving accident. After the horrific accident, Michelle Mullen was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in critical condition last Thursday after colliding with the side of the wind tunnel at the iFly Indoor Skydiving facility in the city. Her sudden death has made everyone upset including her family members and colleagues. Keep reading to know more details related to Sergeant Michelle Mullen’s passing.

Michelle Mullen, a 52-year-old Senior Sergeant Of the Queensland Police Department critically injured in an indoor skydiving accident earlier this month and since then, many colleagues and friends are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to her and giving deep condolences to her family members who are going through a difficult time. According to the sources, Michelle suffered head and spinal injuries while using the iFly facility at Chermside. The incident took place on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and took her last breath on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after a week in the hospital.

Michelle Mullen Death Reason?

Now, the investigation has begun in the case and police confirmed that they are assisting Work Health and Safety (WHS) investigation in relation to Michelle Mullen, 52, a woman who sustained critical injuries at the skydiving venue. A QPS spokesperson said,” The woman sadly passed away from her injuries at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital on January 25. A report will be prepared for the Coroner”. Several tributes have emerged online for the officer.

Senior Sergeant Michelle Mullen who is also known as “Mully” suffered a major injury on Thursday after she collided with the edge of the wind tunnel at the Chermside, Brisbane, site of iFly Indoor Skydiving. She was 52 years old at the time of her passing. After the incident, emergency paramedics rushed to the skydiving facility and taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital but due to her major injuries, she couldn’t survive and succumbed to death.

She has been serving as a Senior Sergeant for a long time and during her service, she gained a massive respect and love from her loved ones and colleagues. Many condolences and sympathies emerged on social media. Still, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. She will be always remembered by her family.