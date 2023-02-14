Michigan State University Shooting: At least Three Dead, 5 Injured in Shooting at Michigan State University

At least three people were killed after a gunman opened fire at the Michigan State University’s campus. Yes, an official report of this incident has been confirmed by several posts. According to the sources, three people dead, and five were injured in this opened fire. Since the news of the shooting was announced, there was a moment of fear among the people who were in the University. A report says that an unidentified person came into the campus and opened fire at the students. Stay with us to know more details about the incident and how did it begin.

It has been officially confirmed that three victims have died and police said the suspect had died from a “Self-inflicted gunshot wound”. Along with this, another five people were injured in the attack at the main campus in the city of East Lansing late on Monday. Police also described the suspect as “a black male, shorter in stature”. Later, it was called by the police that he was 43 years old with no known affiliation to the University. During the manhunt, all the students and the local residents were told to take shelter. Later, police lifted the order saying there was no longer a threat to campus.

Michigan State University Shooting

Along with this, police also confirmed that the suspect of this incident was located off campus. Some CCTV footage was released on the Internet in which, the suspect was wearing a denim jacket, a navy baseball cap, and red trainers. According to the reports, the shooting began shortly after 20:00 local time on Monday, February 13, 2023. After receiving a call from University, police rushed to the place, finding victims at Berkey Hall on the campus’s north side, and at the Michigan State University Union building as well.

Now, police confirmed that there were several crime locations and the investigation is underway. Still, the motive behind the attack is unknown. Many ambulances were seen arriving at the scene. It was also said that some of the injured were believed to be in life-threatening conditions. Many people are trying to know the details of the victims who lost their lives in the unexpected shooting. Neither university received any threat nor anyone knew about this mishappening. Rozman said that the suspect “was contacted by law enforcement off campus that scene is being investigated as a crime scene”. Now, the gunman has been confirmed dead from self-inflicted gunshots.