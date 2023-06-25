Mickey Huang Attempt Suicide: Taiwanese Host Admits to $exual Harassment

In this article, we are going to talk about a very well-known personality Mickey Huang. Currently, his name is on every social media headline. As per reports, he attempts self-mutilation after se*ual harassment allegations. His fans are getting shocked after hearing this news. This is a piece of very sad and heartbreaking news for his fans. Now, his fans want to know about his condition after attempting self-mutilation. People have many quarrires regarding this news. This news is becoming a hot topic on every social media headline. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, Mickey Huang on Monday thanked the public for its concern after he reportedly tired himself and was hospitalized because of a women’s claims that he was a se*ual harassment victim. As we know that Mickey Huang is a Taiwanese comedian, television host, Master of Ceremonies, and actor. He is also known as Jiao Jiao. He was born on March 30, 1972. He is currently, 51 years old. He has worked for many television stations, such as ETTV Drama, CTS, and FTV. He is also a very famous radio Dj, entrepreneur, and writer.

Mickey Huang Attempt Suicide

Further, he married actress Summer Meng on March 5, 2020, after 6 years of dating. He has one child. His wife is 31 years old. Huang is a good husband and a great father. As per reports, he was rushed to the near hospital after attempting suicide. His fans are really worried about his condition. So let us tell you that Huang is now out of danger. His health condition is totally stable. A female name is also on trend after coming from Huang’s news. A woman name Zofia was accused of se*ual harassment of a celebrity whose name is unknown, which happened 10 years ago. Now, the female is married. She has 2 children.

The person who was said to Zofia to kiss her was Huang. He said about this story on Monday morning in a video. The video was shared on Facebook and Instagram. He accept that he was the same person who is mentioned in Zofia’s Facebook feed. Zofia was a school friend of Huang when she was 17 years old. He changed himself too much after marrying Summer. He feels guilty about Zofia. Now, Huang is fine and doing well in his life. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.