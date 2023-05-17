Micky Geller Cause of Death? 18 year old Ontario Teenager Passed Away, Obituary

It is very painful and saddening to announce that Micky Geller has passed away recently. Micky was a beloved member of the University of Louisiana who is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Sunday at the age of 18. Recently the news has come on the internet and it circulated on many social networking sites and many people are broken by his sudden death. Now people are searching for Micky Geller’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Micky Geller was a adore member of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Water Ski Team and the Ontario skiing community. He was a very talented person who was also known for his incredible work ethic, unwavering dedication, sense of humor, athleticism, and personality. He competed as a respective of Water Ski Canada and achieved many championships including the 2022 Pan American Championships, the Jr. US Masters Water Ski Tournament, and the U17 IWWF World Championships.

Micky Geller is no longer among his close ones and took her last breath on Sunday, 15 May 2023 when he was only 18 years old. His unexpected death was confirmed by a Water Ski Canada sports team on Facebook. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet.

Micky Geller was a very amazing person who is very famous for his great work and he will be always remembered by his close ones. Now many people must be very curious to know about his funeral ceremony. Reportedly, his funeral ceremony will be held on 18 May 2023, Thursday at 1 pm. at the West Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 150 Woodroffe Avenue, (at Richmond Road), Ottawa. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tributes to him on social media platforms.