Micky Jagtiani Death Reason? Dubai-based Indian businessman Micky Jagtiani Passed Away

Micky Jagtiani has died. He was a chairperson of the Landmark Group who is no longer among his close ones and breathed last at the age of 70 on Friday.

Micky Jagtiani was a very well-known Indian billionaire businessman based in the UAE and was the chairman and owner of the Dubai-based Landmark Group. His real name was Mukesh Wadhumal Jagtinai but he was known as Micky Jagtiani. He came back to Bahrain and took over his deceased brother’s shop and he returned to the baby shop. He founded the Landmark Group in 1973 with a single store in Bahrain and led its expansion into one of the biggest market and hospitality groups in the Middle East, Africa, and India. Earlier this year, he was ranked 511th in the 37th annual Forbes list of the world’s billionaires. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Micky Jagtiani Death Reason?

Micky Jagtiani is no more between us and he took his last breath on 25 May 2023, Friday when he was 70 years old. His demise news has been announced by Landmark Group. Since his passing news went out lots of people are saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Reportedly, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. He was born on 15 August 1952 in Kuwait City, Kuwait. He was a married person and he was a father of three children. He was a very respected person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked. They are expressing their profound condolences to him and paying tribute to him on social media platforms.