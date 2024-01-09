CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
MIDD vs CHE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Middlesbrough vs Chelsea English League Cup

16 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are back for the football lovers, especially for those who are waiting for the next match of the English League Cup. Yes, you are thinking right this tournament is set to play their next match and it will be played between the teams Middlesbrough (MIDD) and the opponent team (CHE) Chelsea. Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this match and it is determined that this match will be most loved by viewers. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 10 January 2024 and it will take place at Riverside Stadium. Still, the details are left to share such as players, team, points table, and more.

MIDD vs CHE Live Score

Presently, the excat details of the points table are not available but our sources have fetched some information regarding the previous scores of this match. Middlesbrough has played five matches and the team faced four wins or one loss. This team is currently ranked in the 5th place on the points table. On the other side, Chelsea has played four matches and the team faced three wins or one draw. This team is ranked in the 8th place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best till the end of this match which makes it more interesting for the fans.

MIDD vs CHE (Middlesbrough vs Chelsea) Match Details

Match: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea (MIDD vs CHE)
Tournament: English League Cup
Date: Wednesday, 10th January 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
MIDD vs CHE Venue: Riverside Stadium

MIDD vs CHE (Middlesbrough vs Chelsea) Starting 11

Middlesbrough (MIDD) Possible Starting 11 1.Tom Glover, 2. Dael Fry, 3. Anfernee Dijksteel, 4. Paddy McNair, 5. Alex Bangura, 6. Isaiah Jones, 7. Hayden Hackney, 8. Daniel Barlaser, 9. Samuel Silvera, 10. Morgan Rogers, 11. Emmanuel Latte Lath

Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting 11 1.Djordje Petrovic, 2. Levi Colwill, 3. Alfie Gilchrist, 4. Malo Gusto, 5. Axel Disasi, 6. Raheem Sterling, 7. Mykhailo Mudryk, 8. Enzo Fernandez, 9. Moises Caicedo, 10. Cole Palmer, 11. Armando Broja

This football match is set to be live telecast on the Fancode online streaming platform. If we talk about the points table then, it is quite hard to predict currently because the excat details of the points table are not available. The team playing performance in previous matches was also amazing which makes this prediction too difficult. Reportedly, no one among the teams player is suffering from any injury and the weather is also clean or clear on the match day. Fans are supporting their favorite teams and expecting a superb match performance. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

