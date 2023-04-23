Migrant Worker Falls From Ladder At Paint Company: Monukumar Gupta Dies At 26

Today we are here to share some very shocking news that is A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh died after falling from a ladder while painting a building in Gummidipoondi on Tuesday. A person standing below on whom it fell was also injured. Police said Monukumar Gupta had joined a private company in the Tiruvallur district only a month back. When people heard this news, people’s hearts broke because this is very sad news. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels.

A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh died after falling from a ladder when he was painting a building in Gummidipoondi on Tuesday. He fell on a person standing below and he was also injured very badly. Gupta was taken to Ponneri GH and later to Stanley GH in Chennai, where he surrendered to his injuries.

Migrant Worker Falls From Ladder At Paint Company

Then the company supervisor was arrested by the police, on charges of causing death by neglect and failing to provide good safety standards at the workplace to the worker. This incident highlights the importance of providing proper safety standards in the workplace to the workers to prevent such accidents from happening.

If the supervisor was given good safety standards for the worker then the man who is no more is alive today. This is a careless thing that is done by that supervisor. Innocent people lose their lives because of the careless work of these careless people. Now the supervisor is in police custody.

