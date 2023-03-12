Mik Critchlow Death Reason: Famous North East Photographer Dies At 68:- It is very hard to announce that a very famous photographer Mik Critchlow has passed away recently. He was a very amazing photographer from the North East of England who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday when he was 68 years old. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are saddened by his death. Now many people are searching for Mik Critchlow’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Who Was Mik Critchlow?

Mik Critchlow was a very renowned British social documentary and portrait photographer. He was a very famous photographer of the North East of England. He had been working on a long project about the coal mining industry in Ashington, the town where he was raised. He had also a solo exhibition at Woodhorn Museum in 2021/22. He spent several years on comprehensive photography. He was a very amazing personality who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Mik Critchlow Death Reason

A very famous photographer Mik Critchlow is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 68 on 10 March 2023, Friday. His demise news has been announced by her daughter Shona Brown. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her death and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But still, his cause of death has been not disclosed by his family and friends. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

As far as we know, Mik Critchlow was born in 1957 in Northumberland, England. He completed his education in photography at Newcastle College of Art and Design and later at the Royal College of Art in London. After finishing his studies, he returned to the North East and recognized himself as a prominent photographer. He was a very famous person. Since his passing news went out many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.