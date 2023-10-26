Mike Johnson(Congressman) Parents: Who Are His Mother And Father, Wiki-Bio

Today, we will talk about the parent of Mike Johnson whose name is gathering huge attention on the internet and social media pages. His name is also rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and social media pages. He is an American politician and he is mostly known as the 56th speaker of the United States House of Representatives also can be said as the current speaker. After coming out of this news, many people and netizens are hitting the online platforms to know more about himself and his parents, so we made an article and shared all the details about himself.

Let us know more about himself, his birth name is James Michael Johnson but he is mostly known as Mike Johnson. He was born on 30 January 1972 in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States, and is 51 years old now. He was born to James Patrick Jonhson and Jeanne Johnson who must be proud of him for his exploits in American politics. He attended Shreveport’s Captain Shreve High School where he received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Louisiana State University in 1995. Keep continuing your reading to know more about Mike and his parents.

Mike Johnson(Congressman) Parents

Every parent wants to see thier child successful and would like to see them soar to the very top of their career. Mike is the current United States House of Representatives speaker and has been working since 25 October 2023. It is a proud feeling for his parents and the names of his parents are also getting attention. His father is no more and he was a firefighter who established the Percy R. Johnson Burn Foundation as a nonprofit in memory of his partner, Percy R. Johnson, the first African-American fire instructor and captain in the city. His mother has always supported him and is known for her strong values and active community involvement.

If we talk about his personal life, he is an American lawyer and politician who was recently selected for the post of the 56th speaker of the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday 25 October 2023. He is a member of the Republican Party who has represented the 4th congressional district of Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2017. He got married to Kelly Lary in 1999 and he is the beloved father of 4 children. He is the beloved son of Jeanne Johnson and James Patrick Johnson and he is the oldest of four children.