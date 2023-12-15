Mike Mathis Cause Of Death? What Happened to Rodeo Announcer? Age, Wiki-Bio

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Rodeo Mike Mathis Death and Obituary. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Numerous fans and close ones are seeking details about Mike Mathis, including the circumstances of his passing and information about his obituary. Unexpectedly, on December 13, 2023, Mike Mathis, the legendary announcer of the Dixie National Rodeo for over 25 years, departed, creating a void in the hearts of the rodeo community. Mike Mathis, a legendary figure in the rodeo industry, gained acclaim for his vibrant voice and lively presence.

Originally fueled by a passion for horses and rodeo, he immersed himself in the world by attending a rodeo school led by Jim Shoulders, a cowboy he admired. Born in Lufkin, Texas, Mathis defied his non-cowboy upbringing to become one of the rodeo community’s most celebrated announcers. While a college student at Stephen F. Austin State University, he commenced his announcing journey by promoting the school’s rodeo. After graduation, he left a banking career to fully dedicate himself to announcing.

Serving as the voice of the Dixie National Rodeo for over 25 years, Mathis traveled across the U.S., announcing major rodeos for nearly four decades. Renowned for his distinctive voice and infectious passion, Mathis was a beloved figure at rodeo events in Texas and beyond. Prior to each competition, he not only rallied supporters to cheer for the athletes but also emphasized respect for God and the nation. His deep affection for the sport and unique vocal presence left an indelible mark on Texas rodeo history, leading to recognition and high demand as an announcer for various prestigious rodeo events. Despite his untimely passing, Mike Mathis’s legacy will endure through the countless memories he created during his extensive tenure as the voice of the Dixie National Rodeo.



The cherished voice of the Dixie National Rodeo for over 25 years, Mike Mathis, unexpectedly succumbed to a health issue on a Wednesday morning. The rodeo community grieves the loss of this iconic figure, renowned for his four decades as a prominent announcer and his captivating presence. In memory of the Rodeo Announcer, Mathis is survived by his life partner, Shani; his children Kirk (Jennifer) and Todd (Amanda); his grandchildren Caden, Kelsey, Cole, Casey, Cody, and Corinne; his brother Steve (Linda); his siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. His memorial service is anticipated to take place on December 17, 2023, at 2 pm at First Baptist Church in Kaufman. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be directed to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund or the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame.