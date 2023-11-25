MIL vs FIO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A League

Hello football lovers, Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between Milan (MIL) and the other team Fiorentina (FIO). If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:15 am on Sunday 26 November 2023. It will be played at San Siro Football Stadium. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams played well and received good responses from the people and viewers. It is the first head-to-head football match of both teams in this league and it is expected it will be a banging match. Both teams have played a total of 12 matches and now going to play the 13th match. Milan has faced seven wins, two draws, and three losses in the last matches. This team is ranked in third place in the points table. On the other side, Fiorentina has faced six wins, two draws, or four losses in the previous match and this team is ranked in the 6th place in the points table. This match will win the hearts of fans, so watch with a joy.

MIL vs FIO (Milan vs Fiorentina) Match Details

Match: Milan vs Fiorentina (MIL vs FIO)

Tournament: Serie A League 2023

Date: Sunday, 26th November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: San Siro Football Stadium

MIL vs FIO (Milan vs Fiorentina) Starting 11

Milan (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Davide Calabria, 3. Theo Hernandez, 4. Fikayo Tomori, 5. Malick Thiaw, 6. Rade Krunic, 7. Tommaso Pobega, 8. Tijjani Reijnders, 9. Samuel Chukwueze, 10. Rafael Leao, 11. Olivier Giroud

Fiorentina (FIO) Possible Starting 11 1.Pietro Terracciano, 2. Lucas Martinez-Quarta, 3. Cristiano Biraghi, 4. Luca Ranieri, 5. Fabiano Parisi, 6. Cristian Kouame, 7. Antonin Barak, 8. Rolando Mandragora, 9. Arthur Melo, 10. Nicolas Gonzalez, 11. Lucas Beltran

This football match will be telecast live on JioCinema. The weather will be completely clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. At present, no player has been injured before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match.