Sports

MIL vs FRO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Milan vs Frosinone Serie A League

15 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Here, we are going to talk about the next match of the Serie A League 2023. It will be played between Milan (MIL) and the opponent team (FRO). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world who are expressing their waiting and excitement for this match. It will begin to play at 01:15 am on Sunday 3 December 2023 and it will take place at San Siro Stadium located in Milan, Italy. Both teams will be played against each other and it makes this match more interesting. Many questions are arriving such as teams, team players, reports, predictions, previous matches, and many more. Let us discuss the details of this upcoming match in this article.

MIL vs FRO Live Score

Both teams gave their best in the previous matches and received a good response from the fans and viewers. Now, many are waiting for this match and it is expected that it will be one of the best matches of this league. Milan has faced eight wins, two draws, or three losses in the last 13 matches and the team is ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. On the other hand, Frosinone has faced five wins, three draws, or five losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 9th place on the points table.

MIL vs FRO (Milan vs Frosinone) Match Details

Match: Milan vs Frosinone (MIL vs FRO)
Tournament: Serie A League
Date: Sunday, 3rd December 2023
Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)
Venue: San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy

MIL vs FRO (Milan vs Frosinone) Starting 11

Milan (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Davide Calabria, 3. Theo Hernandez, 4. Fikayo Tomori, 5. Malick Thiaw, 6. Tommaso Pobega, 7. Christian Pulisic, 8. Tijjani Reijnders, 9. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 10. Olivier Giroud, 11. Rafael Leao

Frosinone (FRO) Possible Starting 11 1.Stefano Turati, 2. Ilario Monterisi, 3. Pol Lirola, 4. Riccardo Marchizza, 5. Caleb Okoli, 6. Luca Mazzitelli, 7. Arijon Ibrahimovic, 8. Enzo Barrenechea, 9. Reinier, 10. Matias Soule, 11. Marvin Cuni

This match will be live broadcast on Jio Cinema where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then the team Milan has more possibility to face victory in this upcoming match against the team Frosinone. Reportedly, no payer is suffering from any injury and all will give their best performance till the end. The weather is also clear on the match and there is no chance of rain. Fans are cheering their favorite team players and supporting them for this match. Keep connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.

