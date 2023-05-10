MIL vs INT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Milan vs Internazionale UEFA Champions League

We are going to talk about a superb football match that is going to be played between Milan (MIL) and Internazionale (INT). This match is fixed to play at 12:30 am on Thursday 11 May 2023 and this match is set to take place at San Siro. Both teams contain a large number of fans around the world who are curious to know more about this wonderful then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the whole information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this football match.

Both teams played well in their previous matches in this tournament and it is expected that they will also give their best in this upcoming football match. This upcoming match is the 4th head-to-head match of this tournament and this match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and audience at the stadium. Milan had played six matches in which this team faced three wins, two losses, and one draw in this tournament. On the other hand, Internazionale had also played six matches in which they faced three wins, two losses and one draws in this tournament. They both played much as similar in this tournament and the upcoming coming match is seen as a bang match.

MIL vs INT (Milan vs Internazionale) Match Details

Match: Milan and Internazionale

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Thursday, 11 May 2023

Time: 12:30 AM

Venue: San Siro

MIL vs INT (Milan vs Internazionale) Starting XIs

Milan (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1. Mike Maignan, 2. Simon Kjaer, 3. Davide Calabria, 4. Theo Hernandez, 5. Fikayo Tomori, 6. Ismael Bennacer, 7. Rade Krunic, 8. Sandro Tonali, 9. Junior Messias, 10. Rafael Leao, 11. Olivier Giroud

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1. Andre Onana, 2. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Matteo Darmian, 4. Francesco Acerbi, 5. Stefan De Vrij, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Federico Dimarco, 8. Hakan Calhanoglu, 9. Denzel Dumfries, 10. Romelu Lukaku, 11. Joaquin Correa

According to the reports, There is no one player who has any injuries before this match. Fans are so much excited to watch and enjoy this wonderful football match and it is said that this match will be one of the best matches in this tournament. The weather is completely clear and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be most liked by the audience at the stadium. This match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 2 television and the football lover and fans can easily enjoy this match.