MIL vs JUV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Milan vs Juventus Serie A League Scorecard

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Serie A League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Milan (MIL) and another team is Juventus (JUV). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 a.m. on Monday 23 October 2023. This football match is going to take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazze also known as San Siro located in Milan, Italy. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. Let us continue this article and know more about this football match, so read continuously and completely.

MIL vs JUV Live Score

If we talk about the points table and previous gameplay of both teams then, both played well and gained a lot of love from the audience and viewers. Both teams have played a total of eight matches in the last previous matches of this tournament. Milan has faced seven wins, or one loss in the last matches of this tournament and ranked in the first place of the points table. On the other side, Juventus has faced five wins, one loss or two draws in the last matches and ranked in the third place of the points table. Both teams will do their best until the end and it makes this match more interesting.

MIL vs JUV (Milan vs Juventus) Match Details

Match: Milan vs Juventus (MIL vs JUV)
Tournament: Serie A League
Date: Monday, 23rd October 2023
Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)
MIL vs JUV Venue: San Siro

MIL vs JUV (Milan vs Juventus) Starting 11

Milan (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Theo Hernandez, 3. Fikayo Tomori, 4. Alessandro Florenzi, 5. Malick Thiaw, 6. Yacine Adli, 7. Tijjani Reijnders, 8. Samuel Chukwueze, 9. Yunus Musah, 10. Noah Okafor, 11. Luka Jovic

Juventus (JUV) Possible Starting 11 1.Wojciech Szczesny, 2. Danilo, 3. Gleison Bremer, 4. Federico Gatti, 5. Adrien Rabiot, 6. Weston Mckennie, 7. Manuel Locatelli, 8. Fabio Miretti, 9. Filip Kostic, 10. Timothy Weah, 11. Moise-Kean

There is no possibility of rain on the match day, the weather is also clear. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be telecast live on JioCinema. If we talk about the prediction of the team winning among teams, then it is hard to predict because both teams played well but Milan played much better and this team has more chance of winning this match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

