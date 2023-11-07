MIL vs PSG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain Scorecard

It is coming forward that the UEFA Champions League’s next football match is going to take place. It is fixed to be played between two teams Milan (MIL) and another team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:30 a.m. on Wednesday 8 November 2023 at San Siro. Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. In this article, we shared all the details of this football match and also talked about both team’s previous matches.

The teams in the points table of this league are divided into many groups and both teams belong to Group F. Both of them gave their best and received a good response from the audience. Both of the teams have played a total of three matches and are now, going to play their second head-to-head match of this tournament. Milan has faced two draws, or one loss in the last matches and is ranked at the 4th place in the points table. Paris Saint Germain faced two wins, or one loss in the last match, and this team is currently ranked at the top of the points table in this league.

MIL vs PSG (Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain) Match Details

Match: Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain (MIL vs PSG)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League 2023

Date: Wednesday, 8th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

MIL vs PSG Venue: San Siro

MIL vs PSG (Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain) Starting 11

Milan (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Davide Calabria, 3. Fikayo Tomori, 4. Alessandro Florenzi, 5. Malick Thiaw, 6. Rade Krunic, 7. Tijjani Reijnders, 8. Yunus Musah, 9. Rafael Leao, 10. Olivier Giroud, 11. Luka Jovic