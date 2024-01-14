MIL vs ROM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Milan vs Roma Serie A League Scorecard

Hello football lovers, we are back to share an exciting piece about the next match of the Serie A League 2023. This upcoming match is set to be played between the teams: Milan (MIL) and Roma (ROM). Yes, you heard right both of the teams are going to play the match against each other and the fans are waiting for this upcoming match. This football match will take place at San Siro, a UEFA Category Four stadium located in Milan, Italy. It is set to begin to play at 01:15 am on Monday 15 January 2024. Still, several details are left to share about this upcoming match such as teams, players, predictions, previous gameplay performances, and many more.

As per the points table reports, both teams have played a total of 19 matches and they are also going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. Mostly, the upcoming match is unexpected but it is confirmed it will win the hearts of viewers. Milan has faced twelve wins, three draws, or four losses and the team is currently in the 3rd place on the points table. On the other hand, Roma has faced eight wins, five draws, or six losses and the team is currently ranking in the 9th place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best which makes it more interesting.

MIL vs ROM (Milan vs Roma) Match Details

Match: Milan vs Roma (MIL vs ROM)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Monday, 15th January 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: San Siro, Milan, Italy

MIL vs ROM (Milan vs Roma) Starting 11

Milan (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Matteo Gabbia, 3. Davide Calabria, 4. Theo Hernandez, 5. Alex Jimenez, 6. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 7. Christian Pulisic, 8. Tijjani Reijnders, 9. Yunus Musah, 10. Rafael Leao, 11. Luka Jovic

Roma (ROM) Possible Starting 11 1.Rui Patricio, 2. Gianluca Mancini, 3. Rick Karsdorp, 4. Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, 5. Dean Huijsen, 6. Bryan Cristante, 7. Edoardo Bove, 8. Nicola Zalewski, 9. Leandro Paredes, 10. Paulo Dybala, 11. Romelu Lukaku

This football match is set to live broadcast on the JioCinema online streaming platform. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is not easy to predict because both of the teams played well in their last. However, Milan can win this upcoming match but nothing can be said too early. Reportedly, no player is suffering from any minor or major injury and all will give their best in this match. The weather reports also claim that there is no possibility of rain on the match day and the climate is clear. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.