Milagros Soto Cause Death Reason? 12-year-old girl Dies After Doing Dangerous Challenge

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 12 years old Argentina girl has passed away after taking the horrible”choking Challenge” created popular by Tik Tok. The victim was identified as Milagros Soto. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social media platforms. Since the news has come on the interent as soon as this news circulated on networking sites uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As we already mentioned 12-year-old girl has been identified as a Milagros Soto. She participated in the dangerous Tik Tok challenge. Currently, she was in high school. But she has been found dead on Friday. Her family asserted that she was the victim of a challenge from the social platforms Tik Tok. Since the news has come on the internet many people are shocked by this news as no one thought that they would have to hear this. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Milagros Soto Cause Death Reason?

The little girl lived in Capitan Bermudez, a town in Santa Fe’s Gran Rosario’s San Lorenzo district. She had visited her father this past weekend. Her mom and dad had separated so she stayed in her dad’s house. Milagros Soto died in her dad’s house. Legal resources confirmed that the girl filmed the challenge video on her mobile phone. ” We are inconsolable as we have her so much love,’ Milagros Soto’s aunt Laura Luque informed Jam Press of the 13 January incident in Capitan Bermudez, Santa Fe Province. Scroll down the page for more information/

Milagros Soto has been found dead in her home after apparently trying the “choking challenge”, one of the tragic Tik Tok trends. This scary prank, widely known as the “blackout challenge”, encourages Tik Tok users to choke to the point of blackout. TikTok is usually filled with videos. Also, there are some dangerous Tik Tok trends. Risky Tik Tok trends, that are going viral creates the app popular. Milagros Soto lost her life after mechanical asphyxia by hanging and this incident happened at around 1:15 pm. Many people paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Here we have shared all the information about the news. Stay tuned to Social Telecast for more updates.