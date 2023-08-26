Milind Safai Cause of Death? Veteran Marathi Actor Milind Safai Passed Away

It is very hard to announce that Milind Safai has passed away. He was a very famous Veteran actor who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 53 on Friday. It is heartbreaking news for his community as they lost their beloved person and they are mourning his death. Since his demise news has come on the internet many people have been very shocked. Now they must be very curious to know about Milind Safai and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Milind Safai was a very talented actor who was better known for shows like Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He got fame after his acting in several serials and movies. Recently, he appeared in a famous serial Aai Khe Kya Karte. He recreated the role of Arundhati’s father in this serial. Apart from Marathi, he also left his mark in Hindi cinema. He played in multiple movies like Poster Boys, Lockdown, Vitthala, Premachi Josht and Thank Vitthala. He was a very talented person who was known for his kind nature. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Milind Safai Cause of Death?

Actor Milind Safai is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Friday, 25 August 2023 when he was 53 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by director Sachin Goswami. Since the news has come on the internet many people are broken and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. As per the report, the actor lost his life after a battle with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Milind Safai was a wonderful person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. He was a beloved person of the family and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his unexpected death news has come on the internet many people are very shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media. May Milind Safai’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.