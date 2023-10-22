Milwaukee Shooting Update: Julio Sostre-Vargas Died, 5-Year-Old Son Injured

A piece of heart-wrenching news is going viral on the internet in which it is being told that there was a terrible shooting incident in Milwaukee in which Julio Sostre-Vargas died and his 5-year-old son was injured. Yes, you heard it right. As it spread rapidly on the internet, this news has grabbed a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see the news around them. After hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like who caused this accident. Has the police started their investigation into this accident? Has the police given a medal to a person who caused an accident and other questions? Due to all these things, we have collected all the information related to this incident for you. If you also want to know deeply about this incident, then stay with us till the end of the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph, Julio Sostre-Vargas lost his life in the firing accident in Milwaukee, and on the other hand, his 5-year-old son was injured. As soon as this news came on the internet, people were forced to know about this incident. The horrific accident that occurred in Milwaukee’s south side has shocked the community. According to the information, it has been learned that 30-year-old Julio Sostre-Vargas, who was famous as “Big Pook” or “Pook The Barber,” lost his life in this accident on October 19, 2023.

Milwaukee Shooting Update

As soon as the police got information about this incident, considering the seriousness of the situation, they reached the spot and started their investigation. After the investigation, the police gave a statement to the public about this incident, saying that this incident happened around 4:31 p.m. on the 700 block of S. Layton Blvd. In this incident, Julio Sostre-Vargas was found dead with bullet wounds, while on the other hand, his 5-year-old son Sostre-Vargas was admitted to Froedtert Hospital in a dead state, although the child is still undergoing treatment.

The police are continuing their investigation into this incident and are busy arresting the person who carried out this incident. The death of Julio Sostre-Vargas has left everyone disappointed because no one had thought that he would sacrifice his life after being a victim of such an accident.