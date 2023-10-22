Headline

Milwaukee Shooting Update: Julio Sostre-Vargas Died, 5-Year-Old Son Injured

3 hours ago
Add Comment
by Vandna Chauhan

A piece of heart-wrenching news is going viral on the internet in which it is being told that there was a terrible shooting incident in Milwaukee in which Julio Sostre-Vargas died and his 5-year-old son was injured. Yes, you heard it right. As it spread rapidly on the internet, this news has grabbed a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see the news around them. After hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like who caused this accident. Has the police started their investigation into this accident? Has the police given a medal to a person who caused an accident and other questions? Due to all these things, we have collected all the information related to this incident for you. If you also want to know deeply about this incident, then stay with us till the end of the article.

Milwaukee Shooting Update

As we told you in the above paragraph, Julio Sostre-Vargas lost his life in the firing accident in Milwaukee, and on the other hand, his 5-year-old son was injured. As soon as this news came on the internet, people were forced to know about this incident. The horrific accident that occurred in Milwaukee’s south side has shocked the community. According to the information, it has been learned that 30-year-old Julio Sostre-Vargas, who was famous as “Big Pook” or “Pook The Barber,” lost his life in this accident on October 19, 2023.

Milwaukee Shooting Update

As soon as the police got information about this incident, considering the seriousness of the situation, they reached the spot and started their investigation. After the investigation, the police gave a statement to the public about this incident, saying that this incident happened around 4:31 p.m. on the 700 block of S. Layton Blvd. In this incident, Julio Sostre-Vargas was found dead with bullet wounds, while on the other hand, his 5-year-old son Sostre-Vargas was admitted to Froedtert Hospital in a dead state, although the child is still undergoing treatment.

The police are continuing their investigation into this incident and are busy arresting the person who carried out this incident. The death of Julio Sostre-Vargas has left everyone disappointed because no one had thought that he would sacrifice his life after being a victim of such an accident. This information has come out from this accident which we have shared with you. Here, with all of the material, the article comes to a close. Keep checking back with us for more latest developments.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

are apple cider vinegar gummies any good
firmx male enhancement capsules
wellpath organic apple cider vinegar gummies 60 count
best vr games to lose weight
cbd gummies chicago
cial rx male enhancement
just cbd gummies promo code
is it safe to have sex during placebo pills
blood pressure medication blister packs
lasix treatment high blood pressure
vasectomy fixed my erectile dysfunction
putekana cbd gummies
blood pressure meds a specialty medication
hemp gummies tsa
what ed pills are at gnc
get high blood pressure medication online
cbd gummies arlington tx
how can a type 1 diabetes lose weight
where to buy pure kana cbd gummies
how to take yes you can diet pills
Zenzi Hemp Gummies
Cbdfx Cbd Gummies With Melatonin
Cbd Oils Products
Cbd Pain Cream Canada
Fab Cbd Oil For Anxiety
Cbd Gummies Uk Boots
Buy Martha Stewart Cbd Gummies Review
Green Leafz Cbd Gummies Shark Tank
Best Cbd Gummies Melatonin Reviews
Cbd Gummies Tennessee
Cbd Clinic Pro Sport Pain Stick Product Description
Cbd Vegan Gummies 25mg Each 500 Mg
Wa Cbd Products
Reviews On Trufarm Cbd Gummies
Cbd Oil For Gout Pain
does an enlarged prostate cause erectile dysfunction
how safe is penis enlargement surgery
will running increase sex drive
what will deminish sex drive
online viagra south carolina
do men have a sex drive in their 50
levothyroxine and sex drive
quitting alcohol and sex drive
why do i not have any sex drive
what to do to enlarge my penis
can stress increase sex drive
early menopause and low sex drive
honey for erectile dysfunction
increase your male sex drive naturally
sex drive by age and gender