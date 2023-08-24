MIN vs FRTZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup America Mineiro vs Fortaleza Copa Sudamericana League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the La Liga League. This match is set to be played between America Mineiro (MIN) and Fortaleza (FRTZ). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 03:30 a.m. on Friday 25 August 2023. This match will be played at Estadio Raimundo Sampaio and it will be most liked by the people at the stadium. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so very excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this football match such as teams, team players, points table, reports, previous gameplay and more in this article.

If we talk about the points table of both teams then America Mineiro and Fortaleza played well in thier previous matches of this tournament. Let us know the last five matches of both teams MIN faced two wins, two losses, and one draw in thier previous matches. This team is currently ranked in second place in Group F in the points table. On the other hand, FRTZ faced four wins and one loss in the last five matches of this tournament. This team is a team of Group H and ranked in first place in the points table.

MIN vs FRTZ (América Mineiro vs Fortaleza) Match Details

Match: America Mineiro and Fortaleza

Tournament: Copa Sudamericana League

Date: Friday, 25th August 2023

Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

MIN vs FRTZ Venue: Estádio Raimundo Sampaio

MIN vs FRTZ (América Mineiro vs Fortaleza) Starting 11

América Mineiro (MIN) Possible Starting 11 1.Mateus Pasinato, 2. Eder Ferreira, 3. Iago Maidana, 4. Nicolas Vichiatto, 5. Daniel Borges, 6. Ale Egea, 7. Pedro Gabriel Lopes, 8. Paulinho Boia, 9. Martin Benitez, 10. Emmanuel Martinez, 11. Gonzalo Mastriani

Fortaleza (FRTZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Joao Ricardo, 2. Bruno Pacheco, 3. Yago Pikachu, 4. Cristian Chagas Tarouco, 5. Emanuel Britez, 6. Jose Welison, 7. Lucas Sasha, 8. Caio Alexandre, 9. Tomas Pochettino, 10. Mario Sergio Santos, 11. Juan Martin Lucero

As per the reports, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and all players will give thier best performance in this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites.