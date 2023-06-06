MIN vs MIL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup América Mineiro vs Millonarios Copa Sudamericana

Hello football lovers, Copa Sudamericana League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams América Mineiro (MIN) and Millonarios (MIL). This upcoming football match will begin play at 05:30 am on Wednesday 7 June 2023 and this upcoming match will be played at Estádio Raimundo Sampaio. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both teams gave their best in their previous matches of this tournament and it is expected that this upcoming match will also receive a good response from the fans and viewers. América Mineirohad played a total of four matches in which they faced three wins or one draw and are currently ranked on the top of the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Millonarious had played four matches in which they faced three wins or one draw and ranked in the second position of the points table of the tournament.

MIN vs MIL (América Mineiro vs Millonarios) Match Details

Match: América Mineiro vs Millonarios

Tournament: Copa Sudamericana

Date: Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Time: 05:30 am

Venue: Estádio Raimundo Sampaio

MIN vs MIL (América Mineiro vs Millonarios) Starting 11

América Mineiro (MIN) Possible Starting 11 1. Matheus Cavichioli, 2. Danilo Avelar, 3. Eder Ferreira, 4. Iago Maidana, 5. Marlon Lopes, 6. Felipe Azevedo, 7. Adilson dos Anjos Oliveira, 8. Lucas Kal, 9. Martin Benitez, 10. Henrique Almeida, 11. Mikael Filipe

Millonarios (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1. Alvaro Montero, 2. Omar Bertel, 3. Juan Pablo Vargas, 4. Jorge Arias, 5. Oscar Vanegas, 6. Daniel Giraldo, 7. Juan-Esteban Torres, 8. Daniel Catano, 9. David-Macalister Silva, 10. Edgar Guerra, 11. Jader Valencia

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Keep linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.