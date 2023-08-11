Mini Cooper SE Charged Edition Launched, Price at Rs 55 Lakh Specification Features

Recently Mini India launched the Mini Cooper SE electric Chared Edition car. Because of the limited edition model, only 20 cars are being brought to India. when we talk about the price it’s very costlier compared to other standard cars its price is Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). On the lunch, Vikram Power, president of BMW Group India said, “Mini spreads Big Love in India by bringing the Mini 3 door Copper SE in Chill Red, for the first time in India. Currently, this news is on the top of social media and getting a lot of attention. Scroll down to know more.

If we talk about the features, the model is created with zero emissions, it embraces the renowned Go-Kart sensation and instant torque. The Mini Charged Edition fits the Mini Big Love attitude of a strong and adventurous brand that unites people and communities wonderfully. It is a bold, energizing, and expressive vehicle. The Mini Charged Edition is your ideal urban mobility buddy. Every bit as iconic as the first Mini, but powered for future roads. This Mini Copper SE limited edition is the first to be introduced in India. The car has a Multitone white top and a Chill Red appearance. Aspen white is the finish chosen for the headlamps, taillamps, door handles, logos, and tailgate handles. The car’s dynamic appearance is enhanced by the Frozen Red Sport Stripes with Energetic Yellow accents.

Mini Cooper SE Charged Edition Launched

Although the upholstery is Carbon Black, the cabin layout is similar. The 8.8-inch infotainment display and the 5-inch instrument panel are identical to those in a normal vehicle. The start/stop switch, gear lever, and the badging on the door sill all have the same yellow accents inside the interior. The vehicle includes a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, and navigation. The Mini Copper SE Charged Edition shares the same mechanical components as the ordinary SE, including an 184 horsepower and 270 Nm electric powertrain.

The automobile accelerates from 0 to 100 mph in under 7.3 seconds thanks to its electric motor. The same 32.6kWh battery is employed, giving the vehicle an explicit 270km electric range on a single charge. Sport and Green driving modes are included. The vehicle may be charged using a variety of methods, including a 50kW DC charger that can recharge it to 80% in 36 minutes. The same task is completed using the 2.3kW AC charger in 9h43min (0 to 80 charge). Only non the company’s website can one reserve a Mini Cooper SE Charged Edition. Keep following this page to know more viral news.