Minnesota Man, 73, Pleads Guilty to Stealing Ruby Slippers From 1939 Classic ‘The Wizard of Oz’

In today’s article, we will share with you some news that you all are desperate to know. Recent information has revealed that a man has been convicted of robbing a museum of a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.” Yes, you heard it right. Within a short period of time, this news has gone viral throughout all news outlets and social networking sites. People are paying too much attention to this news. People are really interested in learning all the details of this tragedy. People follow this news story continually to learn all the pertinent information about this situation. Continue reading to understand every detail that is currently known about the occurrence.

As we told you at the beginning of the article, a man was convicted of robbing a museum of a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.” However, this news is making a lot of headlines as soon as it comes on the internet, after which everyone is becoming curious to know more deeply about this news. It is being told that this incident was carried out by a person named Terry Jon Martin. The shoes were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, the late actor’s hometown. After which the shoes were recovered by the FBI in 2018.

Minnesota Man, 73, Pleads Guilty to Stealing Ruby Slippers

However, no one was arrested this year until Martin, who lives near Grand Rapids City, was charged. When this incident was heard in court, Martin said that to steal these shoes, he had broken the door of the museum and the glass of the display case with the help of a hammer. They thought the slippers contained real rubies and hoped to sell the gems in the shoes.

When she went to sell the shoes a fence told her that the ruby was glass. After this, Martin has not revealed to date how he got rid of them or to whom he gave them. Due to this, the proceedings against him in this case were also canceled. So far, only this news has come to light related to the theft of ruby slippers, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.