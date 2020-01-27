Minor earthquake felt in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh :- Mild earthquake tremors were felt near Nalgonda in Telangana at around 2.35 am on Sunday morning. The earthquake is said to be minor with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale. Reportedly the tremors were felt in the Chinthalapalem and Huzurnagar Assembly constituencies in Suryapet district.

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Telangana

According to the reports the seismologists and earthquake researchers from the National Geophysical Research Institute reached the site on Sunday morning.

NGRI Chief Scientist Nagesh said. “The earthquake’s epicenter was at Vellatur in Suryapet district as per our preliminary examination with our instruments in Dondapadu. We have recorded the activity of minor tremors in the region in the recent past. Especially 17 villages felt the effects of this. Parts of Hyderabad also felt the effects.”

Reportedly this is the first earthquake in the two Telugu states since 1969. At the time, Bhadrachalam of Telangana recorded a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale.

Today’s Earthquakes in Telangana

Reportedly, tremors were also felt in Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, as well as mandals around the Amaravati Capital Region.

Assistant Director (Mines & Geology) Surender said that the recordings were of less-than-three magnitude on the Richter scale, as observed by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), located at Hyderabad.

He added, “The NGRI on January 12 erected seismic meters on the Mandal Parishad Primary School, Dondapadu [part of the urban notified area of Amaravati], and observations are being recorded. There is no danger, and the Institute will be organising awareness sessions for villagers in the Mandal this week.”

Mr. Surender further added that the source of the earthquake was preliminarily located 10 km below the water surface at the Dr. K. L. Rao Pulichintala Project located in Pulichintala village on the border of Suryapet and Guntur, the districts of the two Telugu States.