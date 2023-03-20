MIR vs EIB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga 2 Mirandes vs Eibar Scorecard

Here is another Spain football league that caught the attention of football fans across the world. La Liga 2 is running with some amazing matches and fans are getting more excited to watch this wonderful match. As we can see that in recent days, the league has been coming with back-to-back matches and those who have watched all the matches are eagerly waiting to watch more. As per the reports, team Mirandes (MIR) and team Eibar (EIB) will face off each other on the football ground. Keep reading to know more details here.

Through this article, we will share some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league and other updates. If you are planning to create your own team for Dream11 or Fantasy matches so, you can choose the best players from here. We will also share the name of probable players who could be a part of the match tonight. Here are 22 teams who have been playing back-to-back matches for the league and entertaining watchers across the world. Frances R will be the referee of the match and the match will be held at Estadio Municipal de Anduva in Miranda de Ebro.

MIR vs EIB Match Details

Team Names:- Mirandes (MIR) vs Eibar (EIB)

League:- La Liga 2

Venue:- Estadio Municipal de Anduva (Miranda de Ebro)

Date:- Tuesday, 21st March 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

MIR vs EIB: Squad Player

Mirandes (MIR):- Alex Barbudo, Ziga Frelih, Benat Prados Diaz, Alvaro Sanz, Jofre Carreras, Simon Moreno, Juanlu Sanchez, Oscar Francisco Garcia, Nikolaos Michelis, Nicolas Serrano, Ignacio Ameyugo, Ramon Juan, Raul Navas, Alex Martin, Jose Salinas, Javier Llabres, Sergio Santos, Manu Garcia, Juan Duran, Oriol Rey, Cesar Gelabert, Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, David Vicente, Raul Garcia-De Haro, and Alfonso Herrero.

Eibar (EIB):- Alvaro Tejero, Juan Berrocal, Jose Rios, Juan Carlos Arana, Javier Munoz, Alvaro Vadillo, Daniel Lasure, Chema Rodriguez, Sergio Alvarez Diaz, Gustavo Blanco Blanco, Ager Aketxe, Yanis Rahmani, Anaitz Arbilla, Rober Correa, Frederico Venancio, Imanol Garcia, Luca Zidane, Jose Corpas, Angel Troncho Beltran, Ander Cantero, Enrique Gonzalez Casin, Matheus Pereira-da-Silva, Stoichkov, Peru Nolaskoain, Jon Bautista, and Yoel Rodriguez-Oterino.

MIR vs EIB: Lineups Player

Mirandes (MIR):- Alfonso Herrero, Raul Navas, Alex Martin, Jose Salinas, Alex Barbudo, Oriol Rey, Cesar Gelabert, . Roberto Lopez-Alcaide, Juanlu Sanchez, Oscar Francisco Garcia, and Raul Garcia-De Haro.

Eibar (EIB):- Luca Zidane, Anaitz Arbilla, Rober Correa, Frederico Venancio, Imanol Garcia, Jose Corpas, Peru Nolaskoain, Matheus Pereira-da-Silva, Stoichkov, Yanis Rahmani, and Jon Bautista.

MIR vs EIB: Match Prediction

Here are 20 teams who have been playing in this league and all the teams have played more than 30 matches. As we can see that team Eibar is at the 1st spot with the highest number of victories with 17 matches out of 31 matches and lost 6 matches. Another side, team Mirandes is at the 13th spot with 31 matches where they won 10 and lost 11 matches. As per the reports, team EIB must be better chances tonight to win this match.