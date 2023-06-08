Mira Road Murder Case: Blood and Body Parts in Buckets, Mumbai live-in Murder

The breaking news is coming that a 56-year-old man is arrested by the Mumbai police. He is the accused of the Mira Road murder. He killed his life partner. He chopped his life partner’s body into 20 pieces. Currently, this news is at the top of the news channel headlines. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. The neighbor of the accused called the police on Wednesday for complaining of a foul smell emanating from flat number 704. People have very eager to know the complete information about this news. If you want complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this news in detail.

According to the sources, the accused of the Mira Road murder is caught by the Mumbai police. The Mumbai police shared the identification of the both accused and the victim. A 56-year-old man name, Manoj Shanani fatally killed his live-in-partner. The victim was 32 years old. He killed allegedly his partner and later cut her body into over 20 pieces. This is a very sad and shocking news for everyone. He used two cutters to chopped to her body to clear evidence.

Mira Road Murder Case

Now, he is in the custody of the Naya Nagar Police Department. First, the accused said to police he killed her live-in-partner over domestic arguments. According to the police, the residents of J-wing in Geeta Aakashdeep Cooperative Housing Society, Geeta Nagar, Phase-7, on Wednesday called them complaining of a foul smell emanating from flat number 704. After, reached at the incident place police department found various smell fresheners in plate number 704. A preliminary investigation indicates that he killed her over domestic disputes. He killed Saraswati Vaidya 3-4 days back and after that, he bought a tree cutter to cut her body into pieces.

The police department also said that the accused boiled the victim’s body pieces in a pressure cooker and later filled them into plastic bags to dispose of them. To enter the plate room, the officers broke the late window. The victim’s name was Saraswati Vaidya and was 32 years old. she was an orphan. The accused used to work at a ration shop. The accused neighbor said that the couple would often fight. He killed his live-in partner on June 4, 2023. This type of murder case number is increasing day by day. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.