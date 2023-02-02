Miss Mariam Nalubega Death Reason? Musician’s Fans Pays Tributes to His Mother

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous musical artist Mesach Semakula’s mother Mariam Nalubega has passed away recently. Mariam Nalubega is no longer among her close ones and her sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Mariam Nalubega passing news has been confirmed by her son Sir Mesach Semakula who is a legendary vocalist and CEO of Golden Band. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Mesach semakula’s mother Miss Nalubega has passed away suddenly. Musical artist aide has shared this shocking news on Facebook and he wrote, It’s a sorrowful day and evening women and gentlemen as I declare the demise on of Miss Nalubega mom to my boss Mesach Semakula who has died this evening. May her soul rest in peace. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened by this news and now many people mourning her death. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Miss Mariam Nalubega Death Reason?

As per the report, Miss Nalubega is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on 1st February 2023, Wednesday. Since the news went out on social media lots of people want to know Miss Nalubega's cause of death. But now there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed by her family. Now we are trying to connect with a legendary vocalist Sir Mesach Semakula to get more information about his mother's death.

Mesach Semakula is a very famous Afro-pop singer and songwriter from Uganda who joined the music industry as a teenager in 1933. He is a businessman, parent, farmer, husband and member of the family. Since the Mesach Semakula's mother news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Now many people have been expressing their profound condolences to his family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms.