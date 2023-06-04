Missing 4-year-old Found Dead: Port Charlotte Neighborhood Mourns Four-Year-Old Evelyn Geer

In this article, we are going to share a piece of shocking news that has come out. You can feel the pain in this Port Charlotte Neighborhood. People packed the street overnight neighbors, police, and duties urgently searching for the missing little girl. Now it’s quiet as the community suffers through such a terrible loss. “It’s said to know that she lost her life.” Jivawn Benjamin, a neighbor, said. The Charlotte Country Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn, who is on the autistic spectrum, somehow escaped the home her family was renting in Port Charlotte between one and three a.m.

Missing 4-year-old Found Dead

For five hours, people searched for her. By 8 a.m. they found the four-year-old girl dead in a canal near her temporary home. “It just breaks my heart, man, I can’t believe it. It’s so sad.” Tony Miller, the neighbor, said. Tensions were high during the search. When the tragic news started to spread, emotions overflowed. While the family copes with the death of their beautiful little girl, neighbors said they’ll pay. “I feel bad for them. I’m sure they were just diligently looking for this kid.” Miller said. The family was staying at a rental home temporarily because they were displaced by Hurricane Ian. In their old house, they had deadbolts on the door to keep something like this from happening. In their rental, they did not.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.