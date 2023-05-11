Missing: Cameron Long Found Dead in Field in Lubbock County, Update

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that Cameron Long has passed away recently. He was a beloved person who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Reportedly, Cameron Long the person who went missing for the past few days and now he was discovered dead. Recently the news has come on the internet and many people are shocked and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, 21-year-old Cameron Long has been found dead on Tuesday, 9 May 2023 in a field located in northern Lubbock County ending the missing-person search. Family members reported Long missing on 7 May 2023, Sunday at around 6:28 p.m. Lubbock Police Department started a search on 8 May 2023. The public search allowed law enforcement to connect Long to a vehicle, reported from the FM 2641 and County Road 6200 area, or near the Lubbock Sheriff’s office on 5 May. Scroll down to the next page for more information about news.

Cameron Long Found Dead in Field in Lubbock County

Cameron Long is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on 9 May 2023, Tuesday. He went missing on 7 May 2023 and he was last seen near 4th Street and Slide Road on 5th May 2023, Friday at around 2:30 am. After that, his family reported missing to the Lubbock Police Department. Later, the 21 years old man was discovered dead on Tuesday. Now many people are inquisitive to know about his cause of death but currently, there is no information about his cause of death. Investigation of the incident is ongoing if we will get any information then we will update you soon. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Cameron Long’s passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Long was an amazing person who was known for his kind nature and he will be missed always by his family, friends and well wishes. Since his demise news went out many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. May Cameron Long’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.