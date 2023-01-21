Missing Daniel Hesketh Death Reason: Red Lion Man Found Dead In Delaware:- Recently the news has come on the internet that 38 years old man was missing for five days and now he has been discovered dead on Thursday in Delaware, as per the Pennsylvania State Police. The 38 years old man was identified as Daniel Hesketh. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Daniel Hesketh Death Reason

The 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh has been found dead in New Castle Country, as per the Delaware State Police (DSP). As per the Pennsylvania State Police, Daniel Hesketh was a resident of York County and he was missing since the weekend. He was 38 years old and left his Red Lion home at 10 am on Friday. He was last seen in Colerain Township around noon on Saturday. He was known to stay in the Red Lion region. Scroll down the page for more information about news, so please read the complete article.

His suspected vehicle is a white 2008 Volkswagen with the Pennsylvania license plate LFZ-8544. The car’s motorist’s side is dented, and a spare tyre was used in place of one of the front tyres. As per the report, Pennsylvania State Police asked the people to give information about him last week. Since the news has come on the internet as soon as this circulated on the internet uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines. Lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Who Was Daniel Hesketh?

As we already mentioned, Daniel Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township on 14 January at about noon. He was found dead on Thursday 19 January 2022 in Delaware. But there is no information about the incident. But the reason why he went to Delaware is still not clear. Now, the investigation is going into the incident. It is very shocking news for family and friends as they lost their beloved person in the family. Now many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.