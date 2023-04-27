Missing: Investigators Discovered 2-year-old Oaklee Mae Snow Found in Drawer

The breaking news came about a 2-year-old baby girl who was found dead in a dresser drawer at an abandoned home in Indiana. The 2-year-old girl was reportedly missing for months before her death. This is very hurtful and shocking news for everyone. According to the new court’s statements, this horrific incident did by her mother. How a mother can cause her baby’s death. Baby’s mother and baby’s mother’s boyfriend face several charges for the cause of death of a 2-year-old baby. This news is circulating on the internet. People are very angry after hearing this horrific news. There are many questions raised after the death of a 2-year-old baby. If you want to know the cause of her death, so continue till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a 2-year-old, who was missing for months, had her body found in a dresser drawer. That 2-year-old girl’s name was Oaklee Mae Snow. The 2-year-old baby’s mother’s name is Madison Marshall. According to Baby’s mother Madison Marshall’s statements, she said to police that, her boyfriend named Roan Waters killed her 2-year-old daughter and also hide Snow’s body in a dresser drawer in a home in Morgantown. This Morgantown is an hour far away from the south of Indianapolis.

Investigators Discovered 2-year-old Oaklee Mae Snow Found

According to the court’s released statement, the girl’s body was totally decomposed but her blonde hair was appearing. The police found the baby’s body bottom of a dresser drawer. Further, they said, the girl’s body was not identified properly. The baby’s body was totally decomposed. Still, police investigating this news. According to the CBS 4 in Indianapolis statements, this identification could take a maximum of 2 to 3 weeks. The baby girl was seen last with her mother Marshall in mid-January and she was missing since then.

Further, according to court reports, both Marshall and her boyfriend Water take the 2-year-old baby from her home. They took the baby without authorization. After taking a baby from the baby’s home they went to Indiana to live with Water’s family. According to the affidavit, an arrest warrant was issued for Water and Marshall for domestic assault and child abuse. Further, they said Oaklee has a 7-month-old brother, who was left at a home in Indianapolis. The baby’s body was found in Colorado on March 3, where the Water was arrested on the same date. But the baby’s mother Marshall was not with Water in Colorado. But Marshall was arrested in North Carolina.