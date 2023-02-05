Missing: Michigan Rapper Found Dead in Detroit Apartment Complex Explained!

A couple of weeks ago, three aspiring rappers were reported missing since January 21, 2023. Since then, police began their operation to search them as soon as possible. Unfortunately, all of the rappers were found dead. Yes, all three rappers were found dead in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building. Along with this, those people has also been identified as those three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, said police on Friday, February 3. 2023. Now, the name of the rapper has been also revealed, and if you want to know how did it happen and what was the reason behind this, keep reading this article.

Michigan State Police released all the details on Friday afternoon on Twitter that all three rappers has been identified as Armani Kelly, 27 years old, Montoya Givens, 31 years old from Detroit, and Dante Wicker, 31 years old from Melvindale, Mich. Police said,” We offer our condolences to their family and friends”. As per the details, they were all scheduled to perform at Lounhge 31 on Deroit’s east side but the show was canceled and no one has seen or heard about them since then. With this, the case has become a multi-agency investigation involving police departments in Detroit, Oscoda, Melvindale, and Warren.

Who Were Three Missing Rappers?

Since January 21, 2023, all three rappers were reported missing by the official and since then, there was no clue behind their disappearance. Police also conducted a search mission but still, they couldn’t find them before. Later, their bodies were found on Thursday in the basement of an abandoned, rat-infested apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit.

Michigan State Police said that Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office would conduct an autopsy on the bodies to determine the cause of their death. Lt. Mike Shaw said that it could take almost 48 hours for the autopsy report to be released because the bodies were found in extremely cold conditions.

Along with this, the report says that Givens, Kelly, and Wicker met each other while in prison, and Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance. A Facebook user wrote,” The Three missing men, were found dead in Detroit, the Detroit News confirmed. Lansing rapper #ArmaniKelly, also known by his stage name #MarleyWhoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21″. Since the news broke out, many individuals including their fans and friends are paying tributes to him and giving deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time.