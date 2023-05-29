Missing York County Man Found Dead In Chester County: Who Is He?

The breaking is coming that a man who was missing for a past few months ago was found dead. As per deputies’ reports, a missing York County man’s found dead. It is a piece of very shocking news that is circulating on the internet. People have many quarries regarding this news. The Chester County deputies revealed the identification of the victim, Kevin Eby. Kevin Eby has been missing for the past few weeks. Now, his dead body was found. People want to know his cause of death. Also, viewers want to know Kevin Eby’s full information. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

Missing York County Man Found Dead In Chester County

According to the sources, Chester County deputies found the dead body of Kevin Eby. The deputy found his body on Friday in Richburg, South Carolina. He was a York County man. Further, he was last seen on May 14 around 10:30 pm. He was at his home in Fort Mill when he was missing. He was a patient with Huntington’s disease. He was not taking medication for this disease. He stopped his medication for past a few weeks ago. Now, his found dead last Friday. His dead body was found in Richburg, South Carolina.

Further, Chester County deputies said he was found in the woods near the intersection of old Richburg Road and Interstate 77. They did not share information on the circumstances of his death. He was missing since Mother’s Day. He was only 50 years old. The investigation is still ongoing. After the investigation by his wife, she said he was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease and it is a neurological ailment that can impact thinking and judgment. His wife’s name is Maria Eby. Further, she said, he was unable to take his medication, which may have impacted him to leave home.

Moreover, it is a very intense mental battle that he’s been fighting so there were a few days he may have taken two pills instead of one. He was short and when he tried to get it refilled. Further, Kevin Eby has a 13-year-old son. The County found his dead body last Friday. The community has not revealed the cause of his death. It is still unknown. This is a very tough time for his family. He was last seen with the family car. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.