Mississauga Accident: Two People Killed, Four Injured in Two-Car Crash on Old Stage Road Sunday

Troopers responded to a collision on Old Stage Road north of Barbour Store Road shortly after two o'clock Sunday afternoon. Upon investigation, it was determined that the GMC Acadia, driven by a 53-year-old female from Willow Springs, had been traveling on Old Stage when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Suburban, driven by a 25-year-old male from Angier. The driver of the Suburban, identified as Gilberto Villagomez Galvan, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Additionally, four passengers in the Suburban were transported to WakeMed for evaluation, but their condition is currently unknown.