MIT vs SKI Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Middlesex Titan vs Surrey Kings Jamaica T10

Here we are sharing big and exciting news for those who love to watch matches. This match will be played between two powerful teams as one of the best Jamaica T10 leagues is all set for the match. Now this upcoming match will be played between Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Kings. Both teams have a good fan following as they give their best to win the match. They don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. Now fans have been searching for the match details as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the MIT vs SKI match and we will share it with you in this article.

Jamaica T10 is all set to entertain its fans. If we talk about the players then all are very talented and amazing and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be very enjoyable and entertaining. So if you want to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. Middlesex Titans are set to take on Surrey Kings in Jamaica T10 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Kingston, JM is cloudy but there is no chance of rain during the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team – Middlesex Titans (MIT) vs Surrey Kings (SKI)

League – Jamaica T10

Day – Monday

Date – 10th July 2023

Time – 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies.

Middlesex Titans (MIT) Possible Playing 11 -1.Wayne Davis(WK)(C), 2. Albert Gopie, 3. Renaldo Ingram, 4. Rasheed Raymond, 5. Damian Bryce, 6. Jermaine Chisholm, 7. Randre Christie(WK), 8. Christopher Lamont, 9. Krishmar Santokie, 10. Andel Gordon, 11. Rushane Pottinger

Surrey Kings (SKI) Possible Playing 11 – 1. Antwain Stephens, 2. Kymani Wilson(WK), 3. Jeavor Royal(C), 4. Andre Russell, 5. Kenroy Williams, 6. Tevin Gilzene, 7. Javaughn Buchanan, 8. Shalome Parnell, 9. Shaquille Greenwood, 10. Ojay Shields, 11. Brad Barnes

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players. This match is going to be played between Middlesex Titans vs Surrey Kings on 10th July 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies. The MIT team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches and on the other hand, the SKI team won 5 matches. The SKI team has more chances to win the match against MTI. Let’s see who will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.