Mitchells Plain Today Video: Five School Children Killed in HORRIFIC Accident

Yes, you heard right this accident news is currently running in the trends of the internet sites and various news. It is shared that this crash was so terrible and horrific. Now this news attracts the interest of many people and many are hitting the search engine to know more about this accident. In this article, we shared the entire details about this crash and also talk more related to this topic, so read continuously.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, this terrible incident took place on Tuesday morning 30 May 2023 on AZ Berman Drive, Mitchell. In this accident, five school students passed away and this tragic accident was so horrific. The police began an investigation after this incident and they arrested the driver of the vehicle in which students were traveling. The arrested driver is identified as a 55-year-old man and he belongs from Cape Town. He was recently arrested and now facing the charges of culpable homicide as five children. Scroll down to know more about this terrible accident in this article.

Mitchells Plain Today Video

The dead children were identified as between the ages of seven and eleven years. The five children lost thier lives in a crash and they were traveling on the way to different schools. There is a video also shared on the internet that shows a car that is damaged badly in this crash. Western Cape Police Department’s spokesperson named Sergeant Wesley Twigg shared that the driver has been charged and will be appeared in the Court of Mitchells Plain Magistrate. He also shared that two injured students were immediately admitted to the nearby hospital for their treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

After this accident, the police arrested the driver and charged him with his crime. Police, traffic, fire, and rescue services, metro police, and ambulances are still at the incident place. The vehicle is identified as a Bakkie. The investigation is ongoing but not much detail has been shared about this accident. We will update our article after getting more news about this crash and mention it in our article. There are many people who are sharing their condolence for the death of five students and expressing their sadness for their losses.