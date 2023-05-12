MLC vs CDZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga League Mallorca vs Cadiz

Hello football lovers, here we are going to share the complete detail about the upcoming football match which is going to be played between Mallorca (MLC) and Cadiz (CDZ). This match will begin play at 12:30 am on Saturday 13 May 2023. This match is fully set to take place and played at Iberostar Estadi football stadium. If you are also a football lover and want to know more about this wonderful then you reached the right site. Here we shared the whole information about this football match such as both teams, players, reports, and more in this article, so read continuously.

Both teams gave their best in their previous matches and won the heart of their fans by performing their best gameplay in this tournament. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams in this tournament then Mallorca faced two losses, two wins, and one loss in the last five matches. On the other hand, Cadiz faced three losses, one draw, and one win in the last five matches of this tournament. Both teams contain the best and strong players in their teams who will give their best performance until the end of this match. This upcoming match is the fourth head to head match of both teams.

MLC vs CDZ (Mallorca vs Cadiz) Match Details

Match: Mallorca and Cadiz

Tournament: La Liga League

Date: Saturday, 13 May 2023

Time: 12:30 am

Venue: Iberostar Estadi

MLC vs CDZ (Mallorca vs Cadiz) Starting 11

Mallorca (MLC) Possible Starting 11 1.Predrag Rajkovic, 2. Jaume Costa, 3. Martin Valjent, 4. Jose Copete, 5. Dennis Hadzikadunic, 6. Lee Kang-In, 7. Antonio Sanchez-Navarro, 8. Inigo Ruiz-de Galarreta, 9. Manu Morlanes, 10. Amath Ndiaye, 11. Vedat Muriqi

Cadiz (CDZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Jeremias Ledesma, 2. Alfonso Espino, 3. Rafael Jimenez, 4. Raul Parra, 5. Luis- Hernandez, 6. Ivan Alejo, 7. Ruben Sobrino, 8. Fede San Emeterio, 9. Gonzalo Escalante, 10. Sergi Guardiola, 11. Chris Ramos/Nando Almodovar

There is no one player who has had any major or minor injuries before this football match and every player is excited to play and won the heart of their fans in this upcoming football match. This match will also be live telecast on the VOOT application and the football lover and fans can easily enjoy this match. The weather is clear and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day.