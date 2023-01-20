MLC vs CEV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup La Liga Mallorca vs Celta Vigo

Once again, the La Liga is back with another wonderful match for all football lovers. The league has come with some amazing matches in the last few days and once again, it is coming back. Are you excited for the match? Let us tell you that team Mallorca (MLC) and team Celta Vigo (CEV) is going to face each other on the football ground. Both teams have played lots of matches before and tonight, they are going to face each other. Here are 20 teams who have been battling against each other on the football ground.

Through this article, we are going to share some important details such as time, date, venue, league, and other important details. If you are going to watch this match so, the tickets are available on the official website of the league and teams from where, you can buy tickets and can watch this match at the stadium. Along with this, Lee Kang-In will not be a part of the match tonight because of a yellow card. We are going to provide more details of the match below, keep reading this article.

MLC vs CEV Match Details

Team Names:- Mallorca (MLC) vs Celta Vigo (CEV)

League:- La Liga

Venue:- Visit Mallorca Estadi (Palma de Mallorca)

Date:- Saturday, January 21, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

MLC vs CEV Squad Player

Mallorca (MLC):- Predrag Rajkovic, Jose Copete, Daniel Rodriguez, Antonio Sanchez-Navarro, Matija Nastasic, Clement Grenier, Angel Rodriguez, Tino Kadewere, Braian Cufre, Pere Garcia, Leo Roman, Thomas Giaquinto, Josep Gaya, Abdon Prats, Pablo Galvez, Dominik Greif, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Rodrigo Battaglia, Lee Kang-In, Amath Ndiaye, Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz-de Galarreta, Vedat Muriqi, Pablo Maffeo, Jaume Costa, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo, and Giovanni Gonzalez.

Celta Vigo (CEV):- Agustin Marchesin, Kevin Vazquez, Renato Tapia, Luca De La Torre, Carles Perez, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Ivan Villar, Denis Suarez, Williot Swedberg, Carlos Dominguez, Hugo Alvarez, Coke Carrillo, Fernando Medrano, Miguel Rodriguez Vidal, Gabriel Veiga, Franco Cervi, Oscar Rodriguez, Iago Aspas, Martin Conde, Augusto Solari, Pablo Duran, Fran Lopez, Goncalo Paciencia, Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan, Unai Nunez, Oscar Mingueza, and Francisco Beltran.

MLC vs CEV Lineups Player

Mallorca (MLC):- Predrag Rajkovic, Jaume Costa, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo, Giovanni Gonzalez, Jose Copete, Daniel Rodriguez, Amath Ndiaye, Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz-de Galarreta, and Vedat Muriqi.

Celta Vigo (CEV):- Agustin Marchesin, Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan, Unai Nunez, Oscar Mingueza, Francisco Beltran, Gabriel Veiga, Franco Cervi, Oscar Rodriguez, and Iago Aspas.

MLC vs CEV Match Prediction

Well, team MLC is at the 10th spot with 17 matches where they won 6 matches and lost 7 matches in this league. Another side, team CEV is at the 16th spot with 17 matches where they won 4 matches and lost 8 matches. As per their gameplay and expert’s advise, team MLC has better chances to win this match tonight.