MLC vs OSA Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Today’s Match Mallorca vs Osasuna

Hello all the lovers of the football match, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you a very famous La Liga league is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. This match is going to be played between Mallorca vs Osasuna. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played on Saturday. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match as they want to support their favourite team. Here we have more information about the MLC vs OSA match and we will share it with you in this article.

La Liga is coming with its two powerful teams. Both teams’ players are very talented and hardworking as they always give their best for winning the match. All the fans are very excited about the match. The La Liga match between Mallorca and Osasuna will be played on Saturday at Iberostar Estadi. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Mallorca (MLC) vs Osasuna (OSA)

League: La Liga

Date: 1st April 2023

Day: Saturday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Iberostar Estadi

Mallorca (MLC) Possible Playing 11: 1.Predrag Rajkovic, 2. Jaume Costa, 3. Pablo Maffeo, 4. Antonio Raillo, 5. Giovanni Gonzalez, 6. Matija Nastasic, 7. Daniel Rodriguez, 8. Lee Kang-In, 9. Iddrisu Baba, 10. Inigo Ruiz-de Galarreta, 11. Vedat Muriqi

Osasuna (OSA) Possible Playing 11: 1.Aitor Fernandez, 2. Aridane Hernandez, 3. David Garcia, 4. Nacho Vidal, 5. Jon Moncayola, 6. Manu Sanchez, 7. Kike Barja, 8. Lucas Torro, 9. Moi Gomez, 10. Ezequiel Avila, 11. Abde Ezzalzouli

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very famous among people. Both teams are very powerful and this match is going to be played between Mallorca vs Osasuna on 1st April 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Iberostar Estadi. If we talk about the recent match result then the MLC team won 1 match, lost 3 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the OSA teams won 1 match, lost 3 matches and draw 1 match. As per the scoreboard, both teams look good in the match and it is very hard to announce which team will win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.