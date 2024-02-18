Sports

MLC vs RS Dream11 Possible Starting 11 And Tips: Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Match Details

by Shivam Kumar

It is coming forward that the La Liga EA Sports League is back with its next football match. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This match is going to be played between Mallorca (MLC) and the opponent team Sociedad (RS). Both teams have a massive number of fans worldwide and waiting for the match. It will begin to play at 11:00 pm on Sunday 18 February 2024 at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Football Stadium located in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about these upcoming matches.

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad

According to the reports, both teams have played a total of 24 matches and are going to play their second head-to-head match. The previous matches of both teams were most liked by the fans and now, all are waiting for this match. Mallorca has faced four wins, nine losses, or eleven draws in this league and the team is presently ranked in the 16th place on the points table. On the other side, Real Sociedad has faced nine wins, five losses, or ten draws, and the team is presently ranked in the 7th place on the points table. Read on…

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Match Details

  • Match: Mallorca vs Real Sociedad (MLC vs RS)
  • Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League
  • Date: Sunday, 18th February 2024
  • Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)
  • Venue: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Starting 11

Mallorca Possible Starting 11 1.Predrag Rajkovic, 2. Jaume Costa, 3. Antonio Raillo, 4. Giovanni Gonzalez, 5. Matija Nastasic, 6. Nacho Vidal, 7. Daniel Rodriguez, 8. Antonio Sanchez-Navarro, 9. Omar Mascarell, 10. Sergi Darder, 11. Vedat Muriqi

Real Sociedad Possible Starting 11 1.Alex Remiro, 2. Robin Le Normand, 3. Igor Zubeldia, 4. Hamari Traore, 5. Javi Galan, 6. Ander Barrenetxea, 7. Martin Zubimendi Zubimendi, 8. Mikel Merino, 9. Brais Mendez, 10. Takefusa Kubo, 11. Umar Sadiq

This upcoming football match is the 25th match of both teams and it will be live telecast on JioCinema where the fans can easily enjoy. If we talk about team-winning prediction then Real Sociedad has more possibility to face victory in the upcoming match against the team Mallorca but nothing can be exactly said too early. At present, there is no injury to any player before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. On the day of the match, the weather remains completely clear and there is no possibility of rain. Keep connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

