MLC vs RS Live Score Deam11 Prediction Lineup Mallorca vs Real Sociedad Copa Del Rey League

In this article, we are going to share the details about the upcoming match of the Copa Del Rey League. The next football match will be played between Guardians (GUA) and the team will play against Titans (TIT). Both teams have so many fans around the world who are expressing their excitement for this match. It is going to begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 7 February 2024 and it will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Football Stadium located in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Let us know more about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, reports, prediction, points table, and more.

First of all, the details about the point table are not completely confirmed and there is no other information about the previous gameplay performances. It is reported that both teams have played a total of five matches and given their best in their last matches. There is no information about their previous gameplay scores and it is not officially available. Now, the fans are waiting for the next football match and it is determined that it will win the hearts of all the viewers. Both teams have an active and strong player and they will give their best until the end of this match.

MLC vs RS (Mallorca vs Real Sociedad) Match Details

Match: Mallorca vs Real Sociedad (MLC vs RS)

Tournament: Copa Del Rey League

Date: Wednesday, 7th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

MLC vs RS (Mallorca vs Real Sociedad) Starting 11

Mallorca (MLC) Possible Starting 11 1.Dominik Greif, 2. Jaume Costa, 3. Martin Valjent, 4. Antonio Raillo, 5. Giovanni Gonzalez, 6. Jose Copete, 7. Daniel Rodriguez, 8. Antonio Sanchez-Navarro, 9. Omar Mascarell, 10. Abdon Prats, 11. Cyle Larin