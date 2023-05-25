MLC vs VAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Mallorca vs Valencia Today’s Match

Here we are sharing exciting news for football match lovers that one of the best and most popular La Liga leagues is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated and much-awaited match and this match is going to be played between Mallorca vs Valencia. As we all know that now people love to watch a football match and fans have been waiting for this match as they know that it will be also very entertaining and enjoyable. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

h other and they will give their best to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The La Liga match between Mallorca vs Valencia will be played at Iberostar Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean but there is a 5% chance of rain during the match. Now all football match lovers must be very curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, time, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

MLC vs VAL Live Score

Match Details

Team: Mallorca (MLC) vs Valencia (VAL)

Date: 25th May 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue:Iberostar Stadium

League: La Liga

Mallorca (MLC) Possible Playing 11: 1.Predrag Rajkovic, 2. Pablo Maffeo, 3. Martin Valjent, 4. Iddrisu Baba, 5. Jose Copete, 6. Inigo Ruiz-de Galarreta, 7. Daniel Rodriguez, 8. Lee Kang-In, 9. Antonio Sanchez-Navarro, 10. Amath Ndiaye, 11. Vedat Muriqi

Valencia (VAL) Possible Playing 11:1.Giorgi Mamardashvili, 2. ThierryÂ Correia, 3. Jose Gaya, 4. Eray Comert, 5. Cenk Ozkacar, 6. Javier Guerra Moreno, 7. Nico Gonzalez, 8. Andre Ribeiro Almeida, 9. Justin Kluivert, 10. Diego Lopez Noguerol, 11. Edinson Cavani

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both players are powerful and they always give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Mallorca vs Valencia on 25th May 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Iberostar Stadium. The MLC team won 1 match, lost 3 matches, and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the VAL team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match. The VAL team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.